The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)

The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)

Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes

‘Vernon is a trendsetter,’ delivery app says after revealing city’s favourite takeout foods

One silver lining shines through the pandemic in Vernon: 50 per cent more restaurants are now available for delivery via SkipTheDishes.

Delivery became increasingly important for survival amid the pandemic — for both businesses and those who can’t cook (or don’t want to) — and the delivery app shows Vernonites were quick to show their local restaurants some love during the lockdown.

Golden Crown Restaurant, Kelly O’Bryan’s and RAKU Rice and Noodle Bar take the top three spots as the region’s favourite independents.

SkipTheDishes communications specialist Melanie Loeb said Vernon is a trendsetter.

“Its top picks look a bit different than national trends, which include Asian dishes, burgers and pizza as the top most-ordered items,” she said.

Vernon loves its burgers, but surprisingly ice cream and chicken fingers took the second and third spot for most-ordered items this year so far. Meanwhile, Kelowna’s number one is sushi, followed by ice cream and tempura.

Last year, Vernon ordered more butter chicken than anything else followed by McDonald’s Junior Chicken burger and donairs.

One British Columbian ordered from Skip 759 times in 2020 so far, according to the app’s loyalty program, while another nearly broke records with their massive $845 order — the most expensive in the province, but unfortunately, one Edmontonian outdid it with a $900.27 order.

While more restaurants jumped onboard for delivery, and foodies took to the app to maintain physical distance, liquor sales also skyrocketed.

The Winnipeg-based delivery app launched liquor delivery in B.C. in 2017 and in 2020, due to the pandemic, sales jumped 117 per cent across the province. The most popular time to order some booze was Saturdays at 7 p.m., according to the report.

In that same sip, slushies were noted as the number one convenience item ordered, the report reads.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SkipTheDishes gave more than $30 million back to its restaurant partners and community through commission rebates and order-driving initiatives across Canada.

British Columbians also offered aid to their local favourites through the tipping feature raising more than $230,000 to help during unprecedented times.

READ MORE: Vernon resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

READ MORE: Downtown curbside pickup parking now in drive

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared near Lake Country following crash
Next story
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Just Posted

Several West Kelowna and Peachland restaurants are participating in the Dine Out Day to fundraise for the Westside Salvation Army. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Westside Salvation Army’s first dine out now on

Proceeds will ensure children and teens have a special Christmas present

Paule Moore, formerly known as Paule Seeger. (TNG Legal Services)
Kelowna lawyer to face disciplinary hearing over alleged misappropriated funds

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so

Westbank First Nation chief Christopher Derickson. (Contributed by WFN)
Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze

Rental increase notices will not come into effect until July 2021

A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning due to equipment malfunction

A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)
Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

GoFundMe launched for Steven Margetts, who shares a harrowing recap of his life-changing crash

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Le Dog Company specializes in premium orthopedic leather dog beds. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

New comfy bed brings joy to pet dogs

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
North Okanagan robbery suspect leaves empty handed, and gets caught

Armed suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from Vernon Street business

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)
Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes

‘Vernon is a trendsetter,’ delivery app says after revealing city’s favourite takeout foods

Santa, Gary Haupt out of costume, is putting together personalized videos for kids. (Submitted)
Live from the North Pole: Santa sending personalized greetings to Penticton kids

Santa is being safe this year

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Access to a Bastion Road property in Sunnybrae was blocked with officers on scene on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (File photo)
Report clears RCMP actions that led to fatal shooting of Shuswap suspect

Independent Investigations Office of BC releases findings on Jan. 7 incident in Tappen

Most Read