Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

Organizers had hoped to run three-day event at end of August 2021

Moving the annual Falkland Stampede from its usual May long weekend date to the end of August for 2021 was dependent on provincial health orders.

Organizers of the hugely popular rodeo have now cancelled the stampede for 2021 and will hope to resume the tradition on the May long weekend in 2022.

“Although the current state of this pandemic is moving in a positive direction, the expected provincial health orders come August will not allow for a large scale event such as the stampede to occur,” organizers announced on the Falkland Stampede Facebook page.

“The Falkland Community Association has exhausted all avenues and it is in the best interest of all that we postpone the stampede to May 2022.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The century-old rodeo, held over three days, is one of Canada’s largest, part of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association circuit which draws competitors from around the world.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Falkland Stampede hopes for August return



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

pro rodeo