Pandosy waterfront park makeover in the works

The Pandosy waterfront park is set to get a makeover next year.

Plans for the future of the park have been published online.

Phase one of the park construction is planned to take place through 2021.

In addition to great views and access to Okanagan Lake, it is set to include a paddle sport launching area, a pedestrian promenade, and more.

“The master plan for the park reflects our community vision, Imagine Kelowna,” said Andrew Gibbs, City of Kelowna project manager.

Construction of the project has been dramatically expedited. Originally, it wasn’t set to begin until at least 2025.

“This waterfront park is very important to the Pandosy neighbourhood and to the city as a whole,” said Gibbs.

“This project is part of our long-term plan to create more public spaces that bring people together and create a vibrant community space.”

“The final construction schedule has not yet been finalized, as it is first subject to permitting and approval.

“However, updates will be provided on the project’s website, and residents can subscribe to be notified with new info is available.

City of Kelowna