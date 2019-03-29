FILE - This Tuesday, March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The university says a review of students possibly connected to a college admissions bribery scandal could lead to expulsions. The university said in a statement Monday, March 18, 2019, it has placed holds on the accounts of those students, which prevents them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File)

Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged in the case

More than a dozen parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme are due in court.

They are expected to make initial appearances Friday in federal court in Boston.

They’re among 33 prominent parents charged in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Authorities say the parents paid an admission consultant to rig their children’s test scores and bribe coaches at sought-after schools.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged in the case but are not scheduled to appear in court until next week. They have not publicly addressed the allegations.

On Thursday, former Yale University women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith became the third person to plead guilty in the case.

The admissions consultant at the centre of the scheme has also pleaded guilty.

READ MORE: Students sue colleges in admissions bribery scandal

READ MORE: Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

The Associated Press

