A City of Kelowna snow plow pushes snow away from the roads during a cold winter’s day in Kelowna. - IMage; Carli Berry/Capital News

Parking ban now lifted for snow routes

Kelowna snow event notice ends, allowing residents to park on streets after big snowfall

Parking bans on designated snow routes in Wilden, the Ponds, Magic Estates and Dilworth Mountain have now been lifted. The Snow Route Advisory was originally issued on Dec. 28 due to record levels of snowfall.

Even with the parking ban being lifted, residents are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road when it snows as it helps plows clear from curb to curb safely and quickly.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and Priority four includes remaining lanes. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the provincial ministry of transportation and infrastructure.

Residents are reminded that while city crews are responsible for clearing city owned sidewalks, it’s the owner or occupant’s responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks bordering their property within 24 hours of a snow fall.

If a neighbour, friend or family member has been helping out others by clearing sidewalks, nominate them as a Snow Buster and they could win tickets to see the Kelowna Rockets.

