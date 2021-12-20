Parking ban on snow routes lifted in Kelowna

The ban was put into effect on Saturday

The parking ban put into effect for snow route areas in Kelowna on Saturday, Dec 18, has now been lifted.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The City of Kelowna still asks residents to refrain from parking vehicles on the road when it snows as it helps plows clear from curb to curb safely and efficiently.

Residents can find out if parking bans are in effect by:

Signing up for Snow Routes news through the City’s e-subscribe mailing list at kelowna.ca/notifications

Visiting the City’s website at kelowna.ca/snowroutes

Following the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cityofkelowna)

Listening to local news on the radio or reading online news sites or local newspaper

