Parking changes take effect across Kelowna

The city aims to improve downtown parking with a two-year plan, it says

Drivers may notice some changes to parking across Kelowna, as a number of parking changes took effect this weekend.

The parking charges are a part of a two-year downtown parking plan approved by the city in July, in a move to reduce congestion in the area for visitors.

City parking manager Dave Duncan said in a news release Friday that city crews began updating meters and adding signage over the weekend of Sept. 7.

“Although rates and pay parking hours will increase in some areas, the increase in no-charge parking hours at all three downtown parkades will help balance this change,” Duncan.

New seasonal rates to on-street stalls located near the waterfront will be the first to see the change in price, known as Zone A. The parking hours there will be extended until 9 p.m.

In addition, the city noted that pay parking hours will be reduced at the Champman, Library and Memorial Parkades. Meanwhile, on-street parking hour restrictions will be increased from two hours to three.

With new changes being made to downtown parking, Duncan asks the public to ensure they check signage and messaging on pay stations.

Further changes will be implemented throughout 2019.

