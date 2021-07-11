Two regional parks affected by the closure. (Black Press Media file)

Parking closures for two Central Okanagan regional parks

Lots at Mission Creek and Shannon Lake will briefly close later this month to paint parking stall lines

Two Kelowna regional parks will be briefly closing their parking lots for refurbishing later this month.

The Ziprick Road lot of Mission Creek Regional Park will shut as usual at 11 p.m. on July 19 and reopen at 12 p.m. on July 20.

Shannon Lake Regional Park’s lot will be closed at 11 p.m. on July 20 and reopen at 12 p.m. on July 21.

During this time, construction crews will be repainting parking stall lines. Signs will be posted on the gates to inform visitors of the closure.

Other regional parks are not affected and will maintain the 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule from June 1 to August 31 as usual.

