Parking closures for two Central Okanagan regional parks

Two Kelowna regional parks will be briefly closing their parking lots for refurbishing later this month.
The Ziprick Road lot of Mission Creek Regional Park will shut as usual at 11 p.m. on July 19 and reopen at 12 p.m. on July 20.
Shannon Lake Regional Park’s lot will be closed at 11 p.m. on July 20 and reopen at 12 p.m. on July 21.
During this time, construction crews will be repainting parking stall lines. Signs will be posted on the gates to inform visitors of the closure.
Other regional parks are not affected and will maintain the 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule from June 1 to August 31 as usual.
@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.