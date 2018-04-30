The Rutland Community Market runs each Sunday from May 6 to Oct. 28. -Image: Rutland Park Society

Parking lot closure for Rutland Community Market

A portion of the Roxby Plaza lot will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Sunday until Oct. 28

With the annual Rutland Community Market opening for the season this Sunday, May 6, there will be no parking on a portion of the Roxby Plaza lot from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Rutland Parks Society will be hosting the market every Sunday until Oct. 28.

For more information about the Rutland Community Market, visit rutlandparksociety.com.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes Active transportation through events, programs and education.

Plan your commute at kelowna.ca/roadreport for information about parking, road closures and potential delays.

