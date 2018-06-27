Parking lot improvements complete at Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park

In addition to the new parking lot, other improvements also made to one city’s most popular parks

Kelowna city hall says visitors to one of its most popular lakeside parks can “park” themselves there starting Friday.

On June 29, construction of the permanent 126-stall parking area, and expanded recreational amenities at the park—one of city’s most popular parks— will be complete. Work began in March, when the Watt Road access to Lakeshore Road was closed to accommodate the parking and park improvements.

“The increased stalls gained from creating permanent parking allowed for the reclamation of the small parking lot located in the centre of the park,” said Steven Robertson, design technician.

“The smaller parking lot (at the south end of the park) has been converted to accommodate additional recreational activities with the addition of a volleyball court and table tennis.”

Parking lot improvements include formalized parking stalls to increase capacity, utility upgrades to replace aging infrastructure, asphalt surface, landscaping and a loading zone adjacent to the park.

Hourly parking will apply seven-days-a-week from May 15 to Sept. 15.

Later this fall, the full replacement of a year-round central washroom, including modern standards in building durability, layout, day-lighting, operational and maintenance servicing and security, is expected to be built and operational for spring 2019.

