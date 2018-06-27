Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park. —Image: Capital News file

Parking lot improvements complete at Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park

In addition to the new parking lot, other improvements also made to one city’s most popular parks

Kelowna city hall says visitors to one of its most popular lakeside parks can “park” themselves there starting Friday.

On June 29, construction of the permanent 126-stall parking area, and expanded recreational amenities at the park—one of city’s most popular parks— will be complete. Work began in March, when the Watt Road access to Lakeshore Road was closed to accommodate the parking and park improvements.

“The increased stalls gained from creating permanent parking allowed for the reclamation of the small parking lot located in the centre of the park,” said Steven Robertson, design technician.

“The smaller parking lot (at the south end of the park) has been converted to accommodate additional recreational activities with the addition of a volleyball court and table tennis.”

Parking lot improvements include formalized parking stalls to increase capacity, utility upgrades to replace aging infrastructure, asphalt surface, landscaping and a loading zone adjacent to the park.

Hourly parking will apply seven-days-a-week from May 15 to Sept. 15.

Later this fall, the full replacement of a year-round central washroom, including modern standards in building durability, layout, day-lighting, operational and maintenance servicing and security, is expected to be built and operational for spring 2019.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon photoshoot goes viral

Just Posted

Two Kelowna authors share their literary achievements

An evening to celebrate local talent will be hosted at the library

NHL all-stars look to hit a home-run for charity in Kelowna this weekend

HOMEBASE slo-pitch tournament raises funds for JoeAnna’s house

Parking lot improvements complete at Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park

In addition to the new parking lot, other improvements also made to one city’s most popular parks

Level 1 drought rating remains for Okanagan Valley

Hot Okanagan summer forecast means use water wisely

Diez looks for boost from Kelowna tourney

The top-ranked Canadian at the Kelowna Futures Tournament was once ranked 162nd in the world.

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Salmon Arm student gets national recognition

Maggie Manning receives prestigious Terry Fox Humanitarian scholarship

Vernon photoshoot goes viral

You never know when a photo will catch the imagination of the viewer.

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Hergott: The pain of a car crash

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses potential injuries following a car crash

Dehart: Opening the taps on new business

This week Maxine DeHart lets you know what’s new in the Central Okanagan

Water-wise shrubs make for an interesting, low-maintenance garden

There are many beautiful shrubs that are suitable for water-wise Okanagan gardens.

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Most Read