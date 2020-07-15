Parkinson Recreation Centre reopening to members

The pool and the gym areas will remain closed at this time

Joining the growing list of facilities reopening in Kelowna is Parkinson Recreation Centre’s (PRC) fitness centre.

The fitness area will be available to facility members starting on Monday, July 20. Members are asked to pre-book a timeslot at the fitness centre through the city’s website.

Staff said the recreation centre’s pool and gym areas will remain closed at this time.

“We’re excited to welcome back our members to PRC, which will look a bit different since we closed our doors in March,” community and neighbourhoods services manager Mariko Siggers said.

“New safety protocols are in place and we are introducing an online booking system so our members can be assured that even during peak times, the number of guests in our facility will be monitored and capped so proper physical distancing can occur.”

The fitness centre will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members can book one-hour timeslots to access the facility.

Some of the other safety protocols at the facility will include:

Frequent enhanced cleaning, including set cleaning hours from 10 a.m to 11 a.m., at which time the fitness centre will be closed.

Fitness equipment will be intermittently closed off to allow for better physical distancing and equipment will not be shared

Locker rooms will not be available, so come to the facility dressed and ready to workout. Lockers for storing personal items will be available in the fitness centre area only

There will be floor markings and additional signage to remain members to maintain distance, wash hands and wipe down equipment thoroughly after use

Anyone who is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home

Siggers added staff appreciate residents’ patience.

“Reopening a complex facility like Parkinson Recreation Centre needs to be done progressively as we implement new guidelines, training and protocols to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons.”

Timing for reopening other parts of PRC still have yet to be determined, including opening access to the pool, and hot tub and steam room.

For more information about recreation facilities and summer programs in Kelowna, visit the city’s website.

