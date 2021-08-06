Parks closed for firefighters staging in Vernon, Westside

Parks crews have closed Killiney Beach off Westside Road as firefighters are using the space to access water to battle the White Rock Lake wildfire. (RDCO photo)

Members of the public are asked to steer clear of a few local parks in order to help firefighters battling wildfires.

The former Kin Race Track and connecting lands behind Kal Tire Place are temporarily closed.

The area, located at 3501 43rd Ave., is being used as a camp and base of operations for approximately 200 firefighters and support staff responding to wildfires in the North Okanagan, including the White Rock Lake wildfire. The camp is anticipated to be operational for the next four to 10 weeks.

The B.C. Wildfire Service camp provides tent sites for firefighters, kitchen facilities, shower and washroom facilities, warehousing, and incident management offices.

“The public is also being asked to respect the privacy of those who will be calling the fire camp home while they get their much-needed rest,” the city of Vernon said.

Residents who normally use the Kin Race Track area for recreation or dog walking, are encouraged to visit other parks or trails where dogs are permitted.

The temporary closure does not include access to the sani-dump station. Recreational vehicles can still access the sani-dump station by way of 43rd Avenue.

Killiney Beach Community Park is also closed.

“The closure of the 5.6-hectare waterfront park located at the end of Hodges Road is needed so that North Westside Fire Rescue has unrestricted access in order to fill water tenders and fire trucks in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire,” Regional District of Central Okanagan communication’s officer Bruce Smith said. “RDCO parks services and the fire department thank all residents for their cooperation.”

North Westside Fire Rescue personnel have laid hose up Hodges Road from the fire boathouse in preparation to fill fire trucks/water tenders.

Driving over a charged hose will cause damage and hinder firefighting efforts.

Fintry Park and boat launch remain open.

With continued hot and dry conditions, a reminder that a fire ban remains in place for the Kamloops Fire Centre, and campfires are prohibited. Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and practice safe behaviours when spending time outdoors.

To report a fire within city boundaries, call 9-1-1 immediately. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

