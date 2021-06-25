Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

An application was submitted for day parole and to extend the hearing deadline.

Family and friends of a West Kelowna family murdered 39 years ago will have to wait two more months to find out the fate of their killer.

A parole hearing for David William Ennis, convicted of the Wells Gray murders, has been pushed back to September.

The hearing was originally set for July, but Ennis — previously known as David Shearing — and his counsel applied for an extension as they were not ready to present their documents, and application for day parole, according to an inside source.

Ennis was convicted of murdering George and Edith Bentley of Port Coquitlam along with their daughter Jackie Johnson, her husband Bob and their two daughters Janet, 13, and Karen, 11, of West Kelowna at a campsite in Wells Gray Park.

After shooting the four adults as they sat around a campfire, Ennis held the two girls captive for a week, sexually assaulting and torturing them before killing them. He then put all six bodies in the family car and set it on fire.

A petition was launched in February by Arishenkoff, who lives in West Kelowna and was a classmate and childhood friend of Janet Johnson. As of June 25, the online petition had over 95,000 signatures. She has continued the fight to keep Ennis locked up, joined in her efforts by a small group of friends and Johnson relatives.

Documents had to be delivered to the Parole Board by May 1, but the application for day parole by Ennis has changed the timeline for his full review, meaning the deadline to submit impact statements and other documents have also been pushed back to July 15.

Ennis is eligible for parole every five years, but hasn’t had a hearing since 2012.

