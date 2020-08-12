Partial closure on Cadder Avenue for utility upgrades

Cadder Avenue will be partially closed starting on Aug. 17 until Sept. 11. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Drivers going through Cadder Avenue may want to plan for an alternate route.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 17 until Sept. 11, the City of Kelowna said Cadder Avenue will be reduced to westbound traffic only from Richter Street to Ethel Street.

The partial road closure is due to utility upgrades, which are being completed as part of the Ethel Street Active Transportation project. As crews work on-site, there will be on access to Ethel Street from Cadder Avenue.

Motorists travelling east on Cadder Avenue will be detoured north to Richter Street and east onto Sutherland Avenue to Gordon Drive.

B.C. Transit route 8 eastbound on Cadder will be detoured east on Rose Avenue and north on Gordon Drive. Eastbound transit stops on Cadder Avenue at Richter Street and at Ethel Street will be temporarily closed.

The city is asking drivers to follow signs and the directions of traffic personnel to ensure the safety of work crews.

For more information on the city’s road construction projects and to plan your route, visit the city’s website.

City of Kelowna

