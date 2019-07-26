Fish ladder structures in Powers Creek are slated to be repaired in Glen Canyon Regional Park after being damaged in 2017’s high-water. Visitors will experience partial closures as the work is ongoing until mid-August. (Files)

Partial closures for West Kelowna’s Glen Canyon park

Portions of park to be closed for weeks for fish ladder repairs

Portions of West Kelowna’s Glen Canyon Regional Park will be closed ahead of salmon spawning season.

The lower portion of the park will be shuttered between July 29 and Aug. 14, as the Ministry of Forests will have workers in equipment in the area replacing the fish ladder structures in Powers Creek.

Visitors and hikers may notice some temporary closures of the trail leading upstream from the parking area off Gellatly Road.

“For their safety, visitors are asked to stay out of any closed area of the park and follow the direction of workers on site,” the Regional District of Central Okanagan said in a release.

The fish ladder system was damaged during flooding and high water in spring 2017. The system, which is used to assist spawning Kokanee salmon, is being repaired in a collaborative effort between the ministry, the district, Westbank First Nation and the City of West Kelowna.

The regional district protects over 2,100 hectares in 30 regional and 20 community parks across the Central Okanagan.

