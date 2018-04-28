Troy Landreville/Langley Times

Participants sought for first annual 55+ Mini Games

The games will be held from May 19 to 20 in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna in collaboration with BC Senior Games Society is hosting its first annual multi-sport event, the 55+ Mini Games from Saturday, May 19 to Sunday, May 20. Interested participants are asked to register online at kelowna.ca by May 4.

“One of our priorities is to ensure our community is healthy, safe, active and inclusive; and one way we work to achieve this is by offering programs and events for all ages and abilities,” said Doug Nicholas, sport and event services manager. “We are excited that next year we will hosting the 55+ BC Games, and we hope that the first annual 55+ Mini Games will help to generate some interest and build capacity in the community.”

Activities in the Mini Games includes:

· Athletics (100 – 1500m run, long jump, javelin, discus and shot put)

· Badminton (singles, doubles and mixed doubles)

· Bocce (pairs)

· Bridge (Social) (pairs)

· Cribbage (pairs)

· Pickleball (doubles and mixed doubles)

· Table Tennis (singles and doubles)

· Tennis (singles and mixed doubles)

· Snooker/Pool (singles and mixed doubles)

The cost to join the Games is $25 plus each event has an additional fee that varies from $5 to $15. The fees include a t-shirt and a Saturday Night Social Barbecue. For pair options, both partners must register and pay separately.

The City of Kelowna will be hosting the 55+ BC Games from Sept. 10 to 14, 2019. For more information about the 55+ BC Games, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

For more information about the 55+ Mini Games or other Active Living and Culture programs, contact the Kelowna Office at 250-469-8850.

