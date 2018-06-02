The annual Boucherie Grind, a trek up Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna, goes June 24. —Image: Toyota Boucherie Grind/Facebook

Participants to grind for a great cause

The annual Boucherie Grind goes June 24 in West Kelowna

By Matthew Abrey

Participants ranging from hardcore endurance runners to leisurely nature hikers will be sharing the trail later this month, at the third annual Toyota Boucherie Grind.

Attendees will meet at the base of Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna on the morning of June 24, before embarking on a 3.4 km, 6.5 km or 9.2 km trek up to the summit. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit C.R.I.S. Adaptive Adventures.

“The goal is to raise awareness and funds to support outdoor recreation for people with disabilities in our community,” said Kelly O’Rourke, event director for the Boucherie Grind. “The grind is open to all ages and levels, and you can run it, walk it, crawl it, it’s up to you on how competitive you want it to be.”

Participants will start at 9 a.m. on June 24 after gathering in Darroch Park.

The event also has a large roster of community sponsors this year, who will be donating food, beverages, prizes and much more, in addition to many sponsors putting together teams to compete in the grind.

To register, visit https://zone4.ca. For sponsorship opportunities or for more information, email boucheriegrind@gmail.com.

