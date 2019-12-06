West Kelowna and Kelowna all have light up activities occurring this weekend (file)

Parts of Central Okanagan will light up this weekend for holiday season

West Kelowna light up takes place Friday, Rutland light up to occur Sunday

Parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna are being lit up this weekend to help kick off the holiday season.

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, the City of West Kelowna is inviting the public to participate in their light up on Brown Road.

As part of the festivities, a choir, kid’s crafts, free hot chocolate and a performance by the Kinshira Fire Dancers will all occur for participants to enjoy.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland Light-up set to be bigger than ever this year

Dinner will also be available on site from vendors and for more information on the event, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

Occurring this Sunday, the Uptown Rutland Christmas Light Up is getting underway between 1:00 pm and 3:30 p.m. at Plaza 33.

In the mall, crafts, letter writing and storytime with Santa, cookie decorating and face painting activities will all take place for visitors.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m, the Rutland festivities will all transfer over to Roxby Square where visitors will enjoy Christmas carolling, scrimmage with Kelowna Chiefs and hot chili served by the Salvation Army.

For more information on the Rutland festivities, you can visit the Our Rutland website.

