A passenger vehicle clipped a car carrier trailer just after 2 p.m. on March 17 on Enterprise Way, blocking traffic eastbound.

A witness on scene told Capital News that cars were being loaded onto the trailer when it was hit by a four-door sedan.

Fire and ambulance both attended the scene, with one person involved being put on a stretcher.

As of 2:30 p.m., fire were directing alternating traffic at the scene.

