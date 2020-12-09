Demolition has already started at 555 Fuller Avenue, Pathways Abilities Society’s original location. (Pathways Abilities Society)

Demolition has already started at 555 Fuller Avenue, Pathways Abilities Society’s original location. (Pathways Abilities Society)

Pathways Abilities Society’s historic location comes down

The society said they are shedding their old cocoon

After nearly 70 years, 555 Fuller Avenue is coming down.

Demolition already started on the building, which formerly housed Pathways Abilities Society. The society moved out of the building in 2016, bringing their support services to 123 Franklyn Road in Rutland.

The location has helped Pathways provide supports for many adult individuals with diverse abilities throughout the years.

“It’s very sad and yet we’re very happy as well to see the building torn down,” Pathways executive director Charisse Daley said.

“The Fuller Avenue building has been such a foundational part of our society and has provided so many services over the years for individuals in our community with diverse abilities, it’s hard to see it disappear but it’s all part of ours and the community’s growth.”

555 Fuller Avenue was first called Sunnyvale Centre in 1953, which a handful of Kelowna parents, teachers and doctors decided to open. The group recognized that the educational needs of children with diverse abilities weren’t being met by mainstream education, so they wanted Sunnyvale to fill that gap.

During its first year, it provided support services to 13 students and only grew from there.

Most recently, before the demolition, the building was home to Pathways’ social venture called BikeWays, which employed adults with diverse abilities to refurbish and sell donated, gently used bikes with the proceeds going back to Pathways.

Pathways employment manager Bonnie Fraser said the society simply outgrew the location.

“With the teardown of Fuller on the horizon, the timing worked out right for us to move to the new building on St. Paul. It’s allowed us to continue to grow and continue to build our BikeWays venture,” she said.

Daley said she and others at Pathways have mixed emotions seeing their original home demolished.

“It does feel like a little we’re letting go of some of our history, but at the same time, we’ve evolved so much over the years to adapt to the changing needs of our community,” she said.

“This demolition is almost like we’re shedding an old cocoon. While it’s sad in one way, it’s also a source of pride for us that this marks a maturation milestone for our society.”

Demolition and cleanup are expected to be finished soon.

For more information on Pathways, visit their website.

READ: Kelowna singer-songwriter supporting local community

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan
Next story
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Just Posted

Demolition has already started at 555 Fuller Avenue, Pathways Abilities Society’s original location. (Pathways Abilities Society)
Pathways Abilities Society’s historic location comes down

The society said they are shedding their old cocoon

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

(City of West Kelowna)
Council voices approval of large West Kelowna housing development

The Goat’s Peak Housing Development takes large step forward toward approval

South Kelowna Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at two Kelowna Schools

South Kelowna Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed with a school exposure

(Black Press Media file photo)
2020 marks significant Kokanee return in Okanagan Lake

This year marks the highest Kkanee return since the stock crashed in the 1970s

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Most Read