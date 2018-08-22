- Raveen Braich

Paws for a Cause comes to Kelowna

The pet friendly walk happens Sept. 9

The BC SPCA’s Kelowna and Vernon Branches are pulling out all the stops this year to bring another exciting Paws for a Cause, presented by Hill’s Science Diet.

Taking place in Kelowna’s City Park on Sunday, Sept. 9, the event boasts numerous vendors, a kid’s tent, a BC SPCA booth, and a selection of vegan and SPCA Certified foods.

“Animal lovers in Kelowna, Vernon and the surrounding communities will be able to take part in a three kilometre walk while connecting with people locally who are standing up to animal cruelty across the province,” said Tess Repenning, BC SPCA manager, peer-to-peer and community fundraising. “Every year, thousands of animals are in need of help, and events like this, supported by such amazing people and provide us with the tools we need to make a difference in the lives of domestic, farm and wild animals in B.C.”

Don’t forget to sign up for this event by visiting spca.bc.ca/walk. There, you can also learn more about how your participation and fundraising dollars will make a difference in the lives of animals, big and small.

“Everyone is encouraged to sign up to participate, whether that’s as an individual or a team.”

