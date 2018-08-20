Bull riders converged on Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night for the Okanagan PBR Challenge.

PBR returns in July

Set to begin its fourth season as the nation’s premier professional bull riding series, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada’s Monster Energy Tour will visit eight provinces in 2019, with the schedule highlighted by the league’s third international Major in Québec.

The Monster Energy Tour features Canada’s bull riders, alongside some of the PBR’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls in North America. Fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous riders face off against their 2,000-pound, animal-athlete opponents.

Related: PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

The Monster Energy Tour will travel to Kelowna, British Columbia and Prospera Place on July 6.

Following a three month break during the summer, the Monster Energy Tour will return with back-to-back events in Edmonton, Alberta on October 12 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre and Abbotsford, British Columbia on October 19 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Related: Bull riding competition bucks into Kelowna

In returning to Saskatoon for the PBR Canada Finals, riders will have the opportunity to compete for one of the nation’s top honors in a region that has produced the likes of three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy, 2015 PBR Canada Champion Tanner Byrne, and Dakota Buttar, currently the top ranked Canadian in the world standings.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moved indoors

The event was moved due to air quality

Harlem Globetrotters return to Kelowna

The basketball performance team will be here in winter

Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

Classical music fundraiser set for Thursday in Kelowna

Soirée en Noir will go Thursday at Okanagan Mission Community Hall and raise funds for The Foundry

Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

The North Okanagan Labour Council will host the event in Mission Creek Park

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Sun stunned by Huskers, Rams up next

Okanagan loses its first game ever to Chilliwack in the BCFC

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

North Okanagan parks receiving upgrades

Swan Lake Nature Reserve, Mutrie Dog Park and BX Ranch Dog Park to benefit from work

Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a 144 hectare blaze near Keremeos

Wildfires grow near Lumby, Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, Mabel Creek blaze creeps towards lake

Most Read