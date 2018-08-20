PBR returns in July

Set to begin its fourth season as the nation’s premier professional bull riding series, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada’s Monster Energy Tour will visit eight provinces in 2019, with the schedule highlighted by the league’s third international Major in Québec.

The Monster Energy Tour features Canada’s bull riders, alongside some of the PBR’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls in North America. Fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous riders face off against their 2,000-pound, animal-athlete opponents.

The Monster Energy Tour will travel to Kelowna, British Columbia and Prospera Place on July 6.

Following a three month break during the summer, the Monster Energy Tour will return with back-to-back events in Edmonton, Alberta on October 12 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre and Abbotsford, British Columbia on October 19 at the Abbotsford Centre.

In returning to Saskatoon for the PBR Canada Finals, riders will have the opportunity to compete for one of the nation’s top honors in a region that has produced the likes of three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy, 2015 PBR Canada Champion Tanner Byrne, and Dakota Buttar, currently the top ranked Canadian in the world standings.

