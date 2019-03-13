Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

No new baseball fields are going to be built in Peachland just yet.

The idea for new baseball diamonds at the former compost site and Sanderson Park have proven to be too expensive to develop at an approximate cost of 1.2 to six million dollars.

The District of Peachland City Council amended the Parks Plan to remove “appropriate location of ball diamonds” and “the feasibility of two adult regulation sized slow-pitch fields at the compost site,” as stated in a release from Peachland council.

However, council did direct staff to research the possibilities of netting options at existing baseball parks at Cousins Park and along Beach Avenue to address the safety concerns with stray baseballs.

READ MORE: Poll: When do you consider it spring?

On Tuesday night, council recognized the public interest in the upcoming completion of the Peachland Pier for private events and bookings. An approval was given by council to add the pier to the Peachland Parks rental amenities which will be effective May 14.

With residents in mind, council determined that one quarter of the pier (200 feet), will remain open to the public during the private events.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway
Next story
Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

Just Posted

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Most Read