Peachland council approves new mural for downtown

Following the success of last year’s Making Waves Mural Festival, Peachland council has approved a new piece of art for a district-owned building.

Working with artists, the Peachland Community Connects Society (PCSS) put up three murals on privately owned businesses during the September long weekend in 2022 as part of the inaugural festival.

This year another mural was added to the firehall.

At its regular meeting Sep. 12, council endorsed a fifth mural to be created at 4th Street Place, which houses the Foodbank and Wellness Centre.

“Just a big hallelujah, I just love these murals all over town,” said Coun. Keith Thom.

The cost of the mural, which will cover a section of the building’s east wall, is $6,000.

Funds for the design, preparation, and completion of murals are fundraised and provided by the PCCS.

