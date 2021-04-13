The original retaining walls were made out of metal stakes and boulders. (Urban Options)

The original retaining walls were made out of metal stakes and boulders. (Urban Options)

Peachland council denies permit for already-built retaining wall

Wall was built before moving through development permit application process

A Peachland property owner will have to figure out what to do with a retaining wall he built without district permission.

Anthony Paterson started to build a retaining wall on a Robinson Place property in 2019 before moving through the necessary municipal procedures. The district issued two stop-work orders on the site before Paterson opted to file an application for a development permit in July 2020. The district deemed the application inadequate, requiring Paterson to file additional materials twice before it was finally circulated to staff in February 2021.

During an April 6 meeting, council denied that application.

Peachland’s director of planning and development services Darin Schaal said the property sits on two development permit areas: hillside and environmentally sensitive. With two different permit areas like this, Peachland bylaws require that the property owner should either apply for an exemption development permit or a specific permit that will help establish safety measures for the project.

Schaal said either of those requirements has to be satisfied before any construction can begin but Paterson didn’t apply for either until after construction on the wall started in 2019.

Besides not having building permits, the retaining wall is in contravention with a few district building guidelines, including being made out of a different type of rock material instead of being subtle and being well-integrated into the surrounding terrain, as well as being in contravention of height guidelines, standing at 4.75 metres instead of the required 1.5 to three metres.

Paterson and a consultant made a presentation to council, giving the district an option to wait two years and have geotechnical engineers observe the current walls and sign off on its safety after the two years.

Councillor Pam Cunningham said she didn’t understand why Paterson didn’t follow the proper steps to begin with instead of now going backwards with the procedure.

“I’m just really confused as to how this went ahead without permitting… but there’s proper protocol and procedures when you do things, especially when it involves the environment,” she said.

“I just don’t understand why that would be ok in their minds, why they didn’t just go ahead from the very beginning to do it the right way.”

Council directed Paterson to submit new development and building applications by May 31 to rebuild the retaining wall.

READ: Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zoning, OCP amendments adopted for Summerland housing development

Just Posted

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Interior Health announces 89 cases of COVID-19 in the region

Currently, there are 900 active cases in the region

The original retaining walls were made out of metal stakes and boulders. (Urban Options)
Peachland council denies permit for already-built retaining wall

Wall was built before moving through development permit application process

Vernon Viper’s defenceman Ayden Third (right) rubs out West Kelowna Warriors forward Carter Wilkie along the boards in B.C. Hockey League pod action Monday, April 12, at Kal Tire Place. Wilkie scored twice as the Warriors dumped the Vipers 5-1. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Warriors score first five goals, roll to 5-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win at Kal Tire Place

After a 3-0 start to the B.C. Hockey League pod season, the… Continue reading

B.C. wineries are open for indoor tasting despite new provincial health regulations. Photo- 50th Parallel Winery, Instagram.
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

The District of Peachland seen from the skies over Highway 97. (Contributed)
Peachland council supports RDCO emergency operations grant application

The district’s emergency operations are managed regionally

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)
Zoning, OCP amendments adopted for Summerland housing development

Council gives final readings for controversial five-storey, 60-unit housing development

A youth was arrested following a car crash on Wallace Street on Saturday, April 10. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Onlookers laugh and jeer as B.C. teen beaten, then forced to strip and walk home

Police arrest older teen, call video shared on social media ‘disturbing’

The Red Pill Rapper performs to the crowd gathered for the Rally For Food Security at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography) The Red Pill Rapper performs to the crowd gathered for the Rally For Food Security at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Suspicion of ‘fake news media’ makes rally uncomfortable for Salmon Arm event photographer

More than 300 people counted at city park for ‘Rally For Food Security’

A lady wears a sticker given out after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count slows after last week’s peak

3,219 new cases since Friday, 18 additional deaths

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas did not violate the municipality’s code of conduct by posting a sexist meme on Facebook, council concludes. (File photo)
B.C. municipality to take no action against councillor who posted sexist meme

Tek Manhas’s meme doesn’t violate North Cowichan council’s code of conduct, municipality concludes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Summerland Asset Development Initiative building on Prairie Valley Road in Summerland was suggested as the site for a temporary transitional housing facility for the community. However, Summerland council has rejected this proposal. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects transitional housing facility

Concerns raised about short timeline and condition of municipally-owned building

Penticton Vees continue their winning streak carrying a 5-0 win title as of Sunday night's hockey action. (Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)
Penticton Vees continue winning streak

Sunday night’s 6-1 win has them with five in a row since the start of the season

Most Read