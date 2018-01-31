Peachland council holds off on making OCP amendments

After a three-hour public hearing over a contentious development, council is absorbing the comments

The idea of building up Peachland’s main strip continues to be a contentious issue.

Every one of the 300 seats set up in Peachland’s community centre’s gym were filled Tuesday and wall space became a hot commodity as dozens rested against it, so they could take in several hours of discussion about changes to the proposed Official Community Plan that would allow for a five storey building to be built on Beach Avenue.

In the end, nearly 100 people spoke and council decided to put off a decision for the next two weeks.

Former Peachland Mayor Keith Fielding took to the mic to point out that height provisions in the current OCP are mandatory provisions to ensure there is an orderly, and sustainable pattern of future development.

To veer away from that document, he said, would change the character of the town.

However, Mayor Cindy Fortin said the changes would be for the betterment of the community.

Fortin said council could have adopted the amendments after the meeting but decided to hold off in order to “absorb some of the comments.”

Overall, the three-hour meeting went well and valid points were made, she said. Security guards were positioned at the entrance.

The OCP changes will be up for adoption during a council meeting, Feb. 13.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.