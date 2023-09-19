District of Peachland municipal offices. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Peachland council pleased with developer’s plan for Princeton Avenue

A multi-townhouse project is planned 4607 Princeton Avenue

Peachland council has approved a multi-townhouse development for Princeton Avenue.

Resident concerns during a public hearing on Aug. 29 ranged from density and height to traffic and visual impact.

Zoning for the property allows up to 49 units and up to 16.8 metres in height.

The developer agreed to cap units at 26 and height at 13 metres for the project at 4607 Princeton Avenue.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said he was pleased the developer listened to community concerns.

“This will also give us are much-needed road improvements on Princeton, sidewalks and so on, once it is being built,” he added.

Coun. Keith Thom said while it may be difficult to accept different types of housing in single-family neighbourhoods, it is important to the growth of the community.

“It’s gotta start somewhere because otherwise, we’ll have no young people in this town living in attainable housing.”

Coun. Alena Glasman said she appreciated that the number of units had been reduced.

“The thought of 49 units on that property is a scary thought. I’m very happy with the 26,” she said.

