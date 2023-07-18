A minimum of five and a maximum of seven members are required and will be appointed to the accessibility advisory committee based on their experience and credentials. (Gary Barnes/Captial News)

Peachland council seeks members for accessibility advisory committee

The committee will assist council in developing an accessibility plan for the community

Volunteers are needed to sit on Peachland council’s new accessibility advisory committee.

The committee will assist council in developing an accessibility plan for the community, working to identify and remove barriers.

A minimum of five and a maximum of seven members are required and will be appointed based on their experience and credentials.

Council is seeking individuals with disabilities, people who work with or care for, people with disabilities, those who represent the diversity of people with disabilities, and indigenous people.

Councillors Terry Condon and Randey Brophy have been appointed as district representatives.

More information can be found on the District of Peachland website or by calling 250-767-2647.

