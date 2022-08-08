Peachland council to ponder two housing developments

Porchlight Developments seeking approval for projects at Todd’s RV and next to Peachland Elementary

The developer behind two housing projects in Peachland will be looking for approval to move them forward at Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) council meeting.

Porchlight Developments has projects planned for the former Todd’s RV site on Beach Avenue, and an apartment building for Clements Crescent.

Porchlight wants to build six buildings, up to six-storeys each with a total of 46 units, and four family cabins at the Todd’s site. Council will be asked to approve a development permit for the development, which District staff supports.

The Clements Crescent project, planned for next to Peachland Elementary, is a four-storey, 84-unit building. At a June public hearing, several residents expressed concerns about the development including pedestrian safety and traffic, emergency access and exits, density, environmental protection and flooding concerns from nearby Trepanier Creek. Staff has addressed the concerns in its report to council.

Short-term rentals are not allowed in the building, while long-term rentals are not restricted. The District has asked the developer to provide four units to its affordable housing inventory and a $250,000 contribution to the affordable housing reserve fund.

Council is also being asked to approve the name Twiddy Street for a new road to be built between the development and the elementary school. Staff supports amendments to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaws to allow the project to move forward.

