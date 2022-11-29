Peachland council is looking at limiting building heights along its popular Beach Avenue to three-storeys. (District of Peachland)

Peachland council is looking at limiting building heights along its popular Beach Avenue to three-storeys. (District of Peachland)

Peachland council wants all of Beach Avenue considered for building height limits

Peachland council is now looking at limiting building heights along the entire frontage of Beach Avenue.

Originally, height limits were only to be considered for developments stretching from 8th Street north to Todd Road. That area is designated for mixed use developments under the district’s Official Community Plan (OCP), while the downtown core (south of 8th) is zoned commercial.

“I would like us to have a complete examination of the extent of Beach Ave. and whatever comes of that will be the basis of whatever we decide,” said Coun. Terry Condon.

Coun. David Collins pointed out that there are excellent economic reasons for limiting heights, such as protecting land values behind Beach Ave.

“That then opens the door for further development down the road,” he said. “The land values behind something that is too tall on Beach suffer and you’re less likely to get development in that spot.”

Council had originally asked staff to prepare a report outlining potential options for new zoning regulations along Beach Ave., limiting buildings to three-storeys, for its Dec. 6 meeting. Because of the change, staff has asked for more time and instead will provide a timeline for the report at the Dec. meeting.

READ MORE: Developer asked to reconsider housing project on Highway 97 in Peachland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncildevelopmentOfficial Community Planzoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction
Next story
Federal funding supports Indigenous harm reduction program in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll, 43, has been missing since Dec. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops. (Kamloops RCMP)
Kamloops police reveal new information on missing Kelowna man

File photo
Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

The Lake Country Food Bank has received over $50,000 from the Lake Country RCMP since 2012 thanks to the Cram the Cruiser event. (Black Press file photo)
Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country this Saturday

$662,433 has been set aside for a Kelowna program aimed at Indigenous harm reduction. (File photo)
Federal funding supports Indigenous harm reduction program in Kelowna