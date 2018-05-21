Peachland Coun. Keith Thom has announced his candidacy for mayor of district. —Image: contributed

Peachland councillor announces bid for mayor

Keith Thom says after four years on council, he feels he’s ready

Peachland Coun. Keith Thom wants to the district’s next mayor.

Thom announced Monday he will seek the role of mayor seat in the upcoming October municipal election.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my current term serving the good people in the District of Peachland and believe the four years experience has prepared me for such an important task,” he said in announcing his candidacy.

In addition to the knowledge and experience gained at the council table, he said his three terms representing Peachland council as a director on the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) has garnered him additional valuable skills and insight.

“SILGA has provided me the opportunity to meet several other elected officials and learn about the various and diverse challenges faced by small, medium, or large municipalities. As a SILGA board member I’ve also been fortunate to meet with numerous provincial ministers,” Thom said.

“Such experience has bolstered my networking and relationship building skills, which I believe are vital traits needed in being an effective mayor.”

He said he is now just as comfortable in formal meetings and negotiations involving premiers and senior provincial ministers as he is enjoying one-on-one chats with local residents in coffee shops.

Aside from the political realm, he said he brings diverse business experience to the table, including starting a successful landscape, design and construction company, several years as a senior manager re-structuring nursing homes and teaching adults as an occupational health and safety instructor in the manufacturing sector.

Thom is also a popular professional singer and songwriter (Papa Thom) whose talents have resulted in numerous tours and concerts from B.C to Ontario and a well-received album titled Invisible.

If elected mayor, Thom said he would commit to fostering a council culture that is both thoughtful and progressive.

“I believe one of the duties of the mayor is to be supportive of councillors by providing sufficient information locally, regionally and provincially in order to help them make concise, educated decisions around the council table. Another trait critical to the mayor’s position is to ensure all councillors have the unfettered opportunity to participate fully in all meetings.”

Thom said he would have an “open door policy”—meeting not only with any and all staff or councillors, but also with members of the public.

“I love Peachland and have been thrilled and honoured to serve this wonderful community the past four years. I would cherish the opportunity to do so again in the role as mayor.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Defence minister in Kelowna to talk to flood relief soldiers

Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief

Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival gearing up for its 28th year

The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park

World of Wheels spins through Peachland

World of Wheels brings thousands for a day of family fun

Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club beats the water

They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation

Reel Reviews: Atypical college life

We say, “Life of the Party is pleasant and harmless.”

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

Cat stuck on telephone pole in the South Okanagan rescued

FortisBC rescued a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Kaleden

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Kelowna sailors stay the course at COSA Regatta

38th Annual Springtime Regatta was held over the May long weekend on Okanagan Lake.

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Most Read