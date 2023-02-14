Peachland councillor still concerned over Clements apartment complex

‘It more than doubles the resident occupancy of this particular area’

Peachland Coun. Terry Condon made one more attempt to have his concerns heard over a planned apartment complex in the community.

At council’s Feb. 7 meeting, Condon said he liked the development, at 5481 Clements Crescent, but still had concerns about density and traffic.

READ MORE: Peachland public hearing pans proposal for apartment complex

“Inasmuch as it more than doubles the resident occupancy of this particular area,” said Condon. “Plus you’ve got a school…right next door.”

Condon added Clements being the only road to access the project could have a major impact on the Peachland Village Centre.

“I’m not sure how I can see the mall ownership tolerating their parking lot being used as an exit for traffic that gets stuck at the school.”

Council, with Condon opposed, approved a development permit for the 84-unit complex, as well as a variance reducing minimum motorcycle parking stalls from 25 to five.

The applicant, Porchlight Developments, said several mature trees would have to be removed to make way for the stalls, and that minimum motorcycle parking is an unusual requirement.

A staff review of municipal motorcycle regulations and zoning bylaws in the Okanagan Valley found that only Summerland had a similar requirement, with no stall minimum.

“Peachland is unique in that regulation,” said Shannon Tartaglia, district planning consultant.

Construction on the apartment complex is expected to start in the summer and take 18 months to complete.

READ MORE: Three Peachland trees given ‘monumental’ status

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsCity CouncilDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning