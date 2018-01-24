Black Press File Photo

Peachland deters cannabis retail shops from opening

Council gave third reading Tuesday, to prevent pot shops from opening

Recreational Peachland pot users may have to find somewhere else to purchase their products.

During Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, council voted unanimously to give a third reading to a bylaw which will prohibit the retail sale of cannabis products in the district.

“The purpose is, like everyone else is doing of course, is until the legislation is in place from the province, we’ve banned it everywhere in the community. Once the legislation is in place then we will put the zoning in place so we can permit it in the areas of town that the community sees as the right place to put it,” said district chief administrative officer Elsie Lemke.

The bylaw is intended to be used as a preventive measure to keep retail shops from opening.

Without the bylaw, cannabis shops can be classified as retail shops, so the bylaw will ensure the cannabis retail shops will be unable to apply for a business license, she said. Currently, there are no cannabis retail shops in Peachland.

“We are just trying to be proactive… Once they’re established, it’s pretty hard to put in a bylaw,” said Lemke.

The bylaw was put forward to a public hearing Tuesday and received one letter of response supporting it.

Peachland deters cannabis retail shops from opening

