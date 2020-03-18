Peachland facilities closed, recreation services suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

Facilities have been closed following the province’s recommendations

The District of Peachland has closed its facilities and has suspended recreation services.

The council has also asked community members to watch council meetings online instead of coming in person.

The public is also being asked to do business electronically or by appointment.

A daily briefing will be made available on the district’s website, which will include a list of municipal buildings currently open and the service level they currently provide. The site will also include other COVID-19-related updates and information.

Recreation programs and rentals will be refunded with credits, which residents can use once facilities re-open and services resume.

For up to date District of Peachland information, including numbers to book appointments, visit the website.

READ: City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

