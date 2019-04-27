Peachland hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker

A kayaker was saved from drowning after the quick actions of a Peachland man Friday afternoon.

The hero helped a West Kelowna man in his fifties to shore after his kayak had overturned, and was not wearing a life jacket.

“A Peachland resident was in the area at the time, unaware of the incident on the water when he heard a faint call for help,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The man who is being considered a hero, spotted the kayaker struggling to stay above the water’s surface and plunged into the frigid waters of the lake to help.”

RCMP were called to Beach Avenue in Peachland to assist BC Emergency Health Services, and learned that the reports of a possible drowning victim had been saved and pulled out of the water.

The kayaker was taken to hospital for exposure to cold water.

