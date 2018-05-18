Peachland launches campaign to tell noisy motorcycles to “pipe down”

“Real rebels know when to pipe down,” reads the coasters that are distributed throughout the district

Mayor Cindy Fortin shows off a drink coaster while on the back of a motorcycle with Larry Swartz, as part of the Peachland’s campaign to deter noisy motorcyclists. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Peachland residents don’t want to hear noisy motorcycles this summer.

The District of Peachland is launching a campaign to bring awareness to the issue, primarily on Beach Avenue, by distributing drink coasters with the slogan “Real rebels know when to pipe down.”

Mayor Cindy Fortin rode her Kawasaki Nomad Vulcan along the waterfront as a statement to say she’s not against the motorcycles, she’s against the noise.

“Our hope is that the use of the coasters here at the local restaurants and pubs will help raise awareness about the noise issue residents have raised to me, council and the district,” she said.

The campaign cost the district $5,000 and 10,000 coasters will be distributed to businesses along Beach Avenue, starting May 18.

Fortin said she’s had numerous complaints from patrons and from people who live in the area over the years “because motorcycles like to gun it out of here.”

In the warmer months, she receives about two to three complaints a week.

There have been requests for speed bumps, but Fortin said adding speed bumps wouldn’t deter the motorcyclists as “they have to slow down, they gear down and then they gun it to the next one.”

She cited other cities across Canada, including Kelowna, that have taken steps to stop noisy vehicles and boats.

Fortin said noise bylaws are difficult to enforce, and Peachland currently falls under the Motor Vehicle Act. And it’s not just noisy motorcycles, Fortin also pointed to tire marks left on the pavement from squealing cars.

“Under the Motor Vehicle Act, any motorized vehicle can be fined for unnecessary noise coming from motors, exhaust systems or the squealing of tires,” reads a district news release.

Jennifer Clute, office manager with the Peachland’s Chamber of Commerce, said although businesses with the chamber haven’t complained about the noise, she’s witnesses people’s discomfort around a noisy bike.

The district decided to launch this campaign before the May long weekend. Beach Avenue will host to Peachland World of Wheels Car Show Sunday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beach Avenue will be closed from 1st Street to 8th Street during the show.

