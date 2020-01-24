Peachland looks to hire climate action coordinator

Coordinator would help city reach its carbon reduction goals

Peachland could soon have a climate action coordinator (File photo)

Peachland could soon hire a part-time climate action coordinator.

If the position is approved by district council, the coordinator would work with a the district’s Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Change group to help Peachland reach its carbon neutrality and water-use reduction goals.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the position will help reduce other city employees’ workloads.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Peachland wildfire grows

“Given the significant planning-related demands placed on the assistant planner, there is a important mismatch between the amount of time required for (task force) staff support and that which is available.” said Fortin.

“We are therefore proposing that a climate action coordinator staff position be created to support development of (the task force’s) future work.”

Council will consider the district’s recommendation at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

If it is approved, district staff will report back to council regarding the responsibilities and salary for the new position.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.