Peachland one step closer to hiring climate action coordinator

The District of Peachland is one step closer to hiring a climate action coordinator.

On Tuesday, district council voted to move forward and investigate the possible job duties and salary of the proposed position.

If approved, the new coordinator would work with a council-appointed Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Change to help the district tackle its climate change goals.

The district said the coordinator could also help improve its climate change policies and operations in the event of natural disasters.

District staff will now investigate what the position could look like and will report back to council on their findings by late June.

