Peachland outdoor ice rink to be flooded this week

The Peachland Fire and Rescue Service will be working to maintain the rink this week

The Peachland Fire and Rescue Service flooding the outdoor ice rink after temperatures dropped below 0ºC photo: contributed

Peachland fire fighters flooded the outdoor ice rink after seeing temperatures dip below -1ºC.

“The kids rink is still in need a work and will take more cold weather to get a head of it, but the big surface survived these warm days. Please during these above zero days, check the ice surface and if it appears soft, avoid skating that day and wait for it to freeze again,” says the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service in a social media post.

The fire department says that if the temperature allows they will be flooding the ice several times starting at 7 p.m. and through the night.

