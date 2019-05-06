photo-contributed

Peachland Pier grand opening scheduled

The grand opening ceremony will take place May 11

The Peachland Pier is officially opening May 11.

The pier will be presented to the community with a public outdoor festival right in time for summer.

The community is encouraged to bring down the entire family for an afternoon of outdoor games, an artisan marketplace, live music and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch or visit one of the Peachland Restaurants or on-site food truck and make an afternoon of celebrations. The Peachland Pier Group organizing committee will also be handing out carnations to the first 450 moms as part of celebrate mom’s this Mother’s Day weekend. Included in the celebration will be a water blessing, speeches, plaque unveiling and ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: District of Peachland reviews cannabis regulations in Okanagan

READ MORE: Peachland Pier is open to public

“Our three local service clubs Sportsmen’s Association, Peachland Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Peachland have delivered on our goal to build a new wheelchair accessible pier in downtown Peachland,” said Eldon Kerbes, committee chair Peachland Pier Group.

“We have completed the project and are now handing over ownership of the pier to the community of Peachland.”

The Peachland Pier is the first of its’ kind on Okanagan Lake and adds accessibility to spectacular views from Peachland’s downtown waterfront. As a destination for the families, the Peachland Pier serves the needs of the community and visitors alike.

