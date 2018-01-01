The annual polar bear dip in Peachland. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

It was 2 C in Okanagan Lake Monday afternoon when close to 40 men, women and children plunged into the waves for the annual Peachland Polar Dip.

Those 40 were joined by adrenaline junkies throughout the Central Okanagan who swear by the annual ice-cold ritual.

For some it was a good way to start the new year, others it was a personal challenge. For a growing number of participants it is simply a tradition that’s worth keeping.

“It’s my fifth time,” said Peachland resident Shirley Duckitt. “It’s a good way to start the New Year … you feel really refreshed when you do it.”

Over the years Duckitt has learned the best way to get in and out in good shape. The first year she wore overalls, and that was not a good idea.

Now she gets down to the bare essentials and takes a hand from her husband Phil, who waits on shore with some warm clothes in hand.

As for why he doesn’t make the plunge himself, Phil said he’s happy to go in the lake from April through October, afterwards all bets are off.

“I’m not as confident as the women,” he said.

Other couples partaking in the day’s swim were Rik and Suzie Stephens.

Monday was their fourth run at the event, but their first as a married a couple so they dressed for the occasion.

It was a hit among those gathered, but unlikely to take the sting out of the swim.

“It gets worse every year,” said Rik.

Vince Boyko is another faithful polar bear dipper and said this year was a lot colder than previous years.

Usually he can stand the frigid waters for a couple minutes, but that wasn’t the case this year.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The annual polar bear dip in Kelowna. - Image: Douglas Farrow

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP no longer at apartment building
Next story
Kelowna’s New Year’s baby arrives

Just Posted

Kelowna’s New Year’s baby arrives

The first baby to arrive at Kelowna General Hospital did so at noon on Jan. 1, 2018

UPDATE: RCMP no longer at apartment building

Kelowna RCMP have a heavy presence at an apartment complex on Hollywood Road South

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

First baby of 2018 for Interior Health born in Penticton

Snowmobiler safe after scary New Year’s Eve

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s final call of 2017 was at Little White east of Kelowna

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

Most Read