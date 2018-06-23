Peachland ready to fly the flag on Canada Day

The district is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebration July 1

The District of Peachland is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebrations.

The district will hold the July first party in Heritage Park.

Peachland residents, community neighbours, and tourists in the Okanagan are invited to attend free all-ages activities and entertainment in the park. And organizers say there will be plenty to do throughout the day.

Local restaurants, concessions, and snack vendors will be available for anyone looking to purchase a bite to eat and there will be entertainment, a parade, and fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

The festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at the 50+ Centre (5672 Beach Ave, Peachland) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children six to 12 and and free for kids five or younger.

All day long, the public is invited to Spirit Square to write on the Peachland Chalk Art Project created in partnership with the Peachland Community Arts Council. Event attendees can share what makes them proud to be Canadian using the hashtag #peachlandchalkwall.

Daytime entertainment includes magician Ali K Zam at 11 am, the Dance City Academy Youth Performance troupe at 11:45 am and 12:45 pm, and the official Canada Day ceremony, cake cutting, and Boys and Girls Club choir at 12 pm. Children are welcome to join the Peachland Boys and Girls Club for games in the park from 12:30-2 pm, decorate a custom t-shirt at the Peachland Arts Council’s Canadiana T-shirt project from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., cool off on the bouncy castle and waterslide from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. or receive a temporary sparkle tattoo from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The evening will commence with the always popular Peachland Canada Day Parade beginning at Beach Ave and 13th St at 5 p.m. and finishing at Beach Ave and 1st Street at 6 p.m. Beach Avenue will be closed for safety along the parade route from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and a good place to set up a blanket or lawn chair.

Once the parade has completed, Heritage Park will come alive with music for the Concert in the Park from 6:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. This year’s concert features local favorites Niki Martinus at 6:15 p.m., Grant Eisworth at 7:35 p.m. and Marty Edwards— aka Kinda Kenny— at 8:55 p.m. taking turns leading the Peachland Show Band.

The festivities will finish with what organizers are promising will be a spectacular Canada Day fireworks display.

