Peachland ready to fly the flag on Canada Day

The district is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebration July 1

The District of Peachland is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebrations.

The district will hold the July first party in Heritage Park.

Peachland residents, community neighbours, and tourists in the Okanagan are invited to attend free all-ages activities and entertainment in the park. And organizers say there will be plenty to do throughout the day.

Local restaurants, concessions, and snack vendors will be available for anyone looking to purchase a bite to eat and there will be entertainment, a parade, and fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

The festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at the 50+ Centre (5672 Beach Ave, Peachland) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children six to 12 and and free for kids five or younger.

All day long, the public is invited to Spirit Square to write on the Peachland Chalk Art Project created in partnership with the Peachland Community Arts Council. Event attendees can share what makes them proud to be Canadian using the hashtag #peachlandchalkwall.

Daytime entertainment includes magician Ali K Zam at 11 am, the Dance City Academy Youth Performance troupe at 11:45 am and 12:45 pm, and the official Canada Day ceremony, cake cutting, and Boys and Girls Club choir at 12 pm. Children are welcome to join the Peachland Boys and Girls Club for games in the park from 12:30-2 pm, decorate a custom t-shirt at the Peachland Arts Council’s Canadiana T-shirt project from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., cool off on the bouncy castle and waterslide from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. or receive a temporary sparkle tattoo from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The evening will commence with the always popular Peachland Canada Day Parade beginning at Beach Ave and 13th St at 5 p.m. and finishing at Beach Ave and 1st Street at 6 p.m. Beach Avenue will be closed for safety along the parade route from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and a good place to set up a blanket or lawn chair.

Once the parade has completed, Heritage Park will come alive with music for the Concert in the Park from 6:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. This year’s concert features local favorites Niki Martinus at 6:15 p.m., Grant Eisworth at 7:35 p.m. and Marty Edwards— aka Kinda Kenny— at 8:55 p.m. taking turns leading the Peachland Show Band.

The festivities will finish with what organizers are promising will be a spectacular Canada Day fireworks display.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna culinary student cooks her way to Italy
Next story
‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Peachland ready to fly the flag on Canada Day

The district is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebration July 1

Kelowna culinary student cooks her way to Italy

Okanagan College’s Erin MacDougall has won an expenses-paid trip after winning cooking competition

Line break shuts off agriculture water in Black Mountain

BMID says no outdoor watering allowed until repair to line is complete

Young boy struck by car in West Kelowna

Boy, believed to be aged 6, treated at the scene by paramedics

Kelowna’s Pandosy Village Business Association looks to attract shoppers

Merchants to hold their annual Love Our Village Day promotional event Saturday

What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

23-year-old pitcher faces assault charge

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

Most Read