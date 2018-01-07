Credit: Contributed

Peachland residents fight proposed OCP amendment

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association will be attending Tuesday’s council meeting

The District of Peachland is making a motion to amend its Official Community Plan, and residents aren’t happy about it.

At a regular council meeting scheduled for Jan. 9, a first and second reading is proposed to amend the district’s OCP “to provide clarification of height requirements at 5760 and 5766 Beach Avenue”

The amendment would allow a proposed five-storey commercial/residential development on Beach Avenue to continue.

Peachland residents, called The Friends of Beach Avenue Association, have criticized the district, saying the development does not align with the current OCP and that a five storey building is too high.

“Council is fully within its rights to move to amend the OCP but that is what they ought to have done in the first place in order to rezone the properties. There is a requirement for public consultation in order to amend an OCP,” the association said in a press release.

“Council rezoned these properties to allow for a five-storey building which is clearly, demonstrably, contrary to the existing Official Community Plan. We believe the Official Community Plan continues to accurately represents the views of a majority in Peachland.

“Now, council is going to consider an amendment to the OCP to specifically permit this five-storey building. This is the opportunity that we feel our community was entitled to all along.”

The group said it was in opposition to the introduction of tall buildings along the street.

The association also filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. in November.

A report, which will be presented at the meeting, says “OCP policies are generally to be interpreted as preferred outcomes, not regulations. However, in this instance, legal challenge has been mounted to the zoning amendment which seeks, in effect, to treat statements concerning building height in the existing OCP as more in the nature of strict regulations.

“Accordingly, an OCP amendment is proposed to remove doubt, and to make it clear that the zoning amendment and the proposed development are consistent with the OCP.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

Just Posted

Peachland residents fight proposed OCP amendment

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association will be attending Tuesday’s council meeting

Hodge: The Donald not playing with a full deck

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says 2018 started the same as 2017, with hot air from Trump

Kelowna to honour golden Rockets

Both Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will be honoured Wednesday at Royal LePage Place

Your weekend story highlights

Each weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar highlights popular stories

Snow and rain expected as temperatures rise in Kelowna

The warm week will see snow and rain as temperatures climb above 0 C

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Most Read