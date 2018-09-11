Peachland residents hold town hall event

Mayor and council have been invited along with candidates

A Peachland town hall discussion where residents can share what they think of their city and to identify prioritiesfor a liveable Peachland in the future will be held Sept. 19.

This is a forum for the citizens of Peachland to voice their concerns about past decisions made by the District of Peachland Council and a chance for the council candidates to hear from the people that they serve.

“Peachlander’s have a good record of participating in the planning and governing practices of their council. It is democracy in action every time residents come to public gatherings to offer informed perspectives about local concerns. Peachlander’s expect that their opinions will be respected by their local government,” said Gillian Evans in a press release.

Evans hopes the town hall will allow residents to gather and exchange ideas with an eye to becoming more aware and knowledgeable while considering who to elect for mayor and council. Candidates will have been invited only to listen and hear. All residents of Peachland are invited to attend and take part.

The event will be held at the 50 Activity Centre in Peachland at 7 p.m.

