A number of Peachland residents came out to a ForestMarchBC rally despite the smoky conditions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Peachland residents march for better forest management

The Peachland march was one of many like it across B.C.

A number of Peachland residents came out to a march despite the smoky weather on Friday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The Peachland march was one of many others like it that took place in many communities across the province, calling for better forest management that will see forests treated with more care.

Communications director for the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) Alex Morrison said the goal was to show solidarity with people in the forestry industry, as well as to call attention to a better forest management framework.

“We’re marching to show the government that our communities want a better way to do forestry… (the new forest framework) is a community-based framework, giving power back to the communities,” she said.

“Peachland is a good example because our watershed is in a land that we have no real control over. Whatever goes on in the watershed, despite the fact our great mayor and council do all they can, they’re very limited in their ability to do anything.”

ForestMarchBC, the organization that organized the marches, is proposing a change to existing provincial forestry legislation so that ecosystem health is prioritized, for communities to be formally involved, and to prohibit corporate involvement in forest management.

Morrison said if communities have a say, this means they’ll be able to protect their forests and run watersheds in ways they see fit and in ways that will be appropriate for their region.

She added the idea is a bit radical because it advocates taking away corporate involvement.

“There’s really no need for corporate use of our public lands when we’re capable of making those decisions on our own as communities.”

The march also came at a time when many communities in B.C. have been dealing with smoke pollution as a result of wildfires burning in Washington and Oregon.

“This smoke that we’re dealing with and have been dealing with, it’s just a symptom of the bigger global picture of what’s going on and why the human impacts on our environment really need to be addressed as soon as possible,” she said.

The march started off at the Peachland Visitor Centre, ending at Heritage Park with speeches and performances.

For more information on ForestMarchBC and the new forestry framework they are proposing, visit their website.

READ: Okanagan Forest Task Force discovers several abandoned campfires in backcountry

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Just Posted

Peachland residents march for better forest management

The Peachland march was one of many like it across B.C.

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Interior Health continues to tackle COVID-19

IH president Susan Brown says don’t become complacent about pandemic

Pita Pit to donate proceeds from Customer Appreciation Day to Kelowna General Hospital

Customer Appreciation Day takes place on Sept. 21

Okanagan Rail Trail northern section closure begins next week

This work is a part of the RDNO’s long-term planning and maintenance to ensure the trail remains safe

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

‘This is a very difficult sentencing’; Judge delays Okanagan manslaughter trial to next week

The courts heard Friday that Bourque “did not intend to cause harm” but that her actions were “reckless”

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Most Read