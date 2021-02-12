Peachland splash pad set to open on July 1

Construction of the new water park will be done in May, but it won’t be open until the summer

Peachland’s Heritage Park splash pad is set to open on Canada Day (July 1).

The district’s director of community services Cheryl Wiebe said the project is changing and progressing daily. The jellybean-shaped water park will be located south of the playground at Heritage Park in downtown Peachland.

Wiebe said the project will finish construction by May but won’t be open for public use until the summer.

“This project has been on our books since 2015 when council first identified it as a top priority in community services in the council’s strategic plan,” she said.

The district also identified that amenities that attract families to the area was a high priority for residents in a survey, which the district then included in a park and recreation plan for the next ten years.

Wiebe added that staff wanted to ensure the water park would be inclusive.

“We wanted to create a space so that no child is left out, that everyone regardless of age and ability had the ability to play to the greatest extent possible,” she said.

“That the park had diverse, high-quality safe outdoor recreation that was compatible with the natural environment and that a splash pad is in line with Peachland’s artistic and architecture.”

Some features of the proposed water park include high and low water fountains, which will ensure that smaller and younger children can play and be imaginative.

Another feature is a set of pair of water fountains, an inner and outer ring. When some of the holes are covered or one of the rings is covered, the water squirts higher out of the other ring or other holes, which Wiebe said will allow interactive play.

The water park is proposed to have light-up features for nighttime for an interactive light show with or without the water.

Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin called the splash pad is “cool” before asking Coun. Mike Kent if his young children will use it.

“Never mind the kids… but if you go to any of these features throughout the Okanagan, you see families there. They are an absolute hot spot for family gatherings, birthday parties. It’s a type of play that doesn’t cost money but brings people together. It’s a type of attraction that benefits all generations in the community,” said Kent.

