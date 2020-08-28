Peachland to host drive-in showing of “Back To The Future”

The movie is screening on Sept. 11

If you’ve been missing going to the movies, here’s your chance to watch one drive-in style.

FortisBC and Fresh Air Cinema are partnering to offer free movie nights throughout the province this year, one of them being a screening of “Back To The Future” in Peachland on Sept. 11.

The event is free but there is a suggested donation of $30 per car to help raise money for the Peachland Food Bank. Another screening is planned for Sept. 12 for “Toy Story 4”.

Even though it is a free by donation event, tickets are still required to keep track of the number of vehicles coming in. Tickets are per car, not per person and will be limited to 50 cars per film.

Tickets must be acquired in advance and not at the gate. The film will be shown at the former Turner Park.

Physical distancing protocols must be followed.

For more information on the movie, tickets, as well as other safety protocols, visit the event site.

