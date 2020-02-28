Delphine Derickson and Heather Pawsey will perform excerpts of “The Lake”. (Contributed)

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

International Women’s Day is coming and the Westbank First Nation, Summerland and Peachland councillors are inviting the community to honour Okanagan women for their contribution to the care of water, land and healthy communities.

UBCO Indigenous educators, climate change activists and Peachland and Westbank farming pioneers will also be at the event.

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance and Westbank First Nation are co-hosting the event. They said there will be song and dance performances, games, crafts, and storytelling. Singers from Westbank First Nation Delphine Derickson and Heather Pawsey will perform excerpts from the 1952 opera “The Lake” by Canadian composer Barbara Pentland.

The afternoon will open with a smudging ceremony and English tea, along with Indigenous foods including “Trappers’ tea”, sweet and savoury bannock, bison sliders, fruit leather and trail mix.

The event will end with a Syilx water ceremony, with a reading of the 204 Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Water Declaration.

The celebration will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 8. Tickets are available via Eventbrite, or at the door.

READ: Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature
Next story
Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Just Posted

South Okanagan mayors put their BCHL jerseys on the line

Mayors of Penticton and West Kelowna make a “friendly” wager on the BCHL series outcome.

Central Okanagan school board members approve $50,000 loan for KLO modular farm

The garden will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables once completed

Guilty plea withdrawn in West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

UBCO researchers create technology to help protect grapes from wildfire smoke

Spray could potentially be applied on farms across the Okanagan

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

It’s Treat Week at Kelowna’s BC SPCA branch

Get some treats and meet some furry friends

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Most Read