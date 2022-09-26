Peachland Votes 2022: Moira Goodman

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Moira Goodman – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development of the district?

A:

Mayor and council need to manage growth in a thoughtful sustainable way that is beneficial and purposeful. I would expect the growth would maintain the beauty, and sensitive concerns of our watershed, surrounding areas as well as our view corridors and green spaces not only for us but also for the many species we share this land with.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in helping to provide affordable housing for Peachland residents?

B:

Mayor and council can collectively think of creative ways to support people experiencing homelessness, perhaps by creating more employment opportunities in Peachland. We have a wellness centre and they do a wonderful job in providing resources helping those in need to access programs. We also have a food bank that does a phenomenal job of assisting people and families as well as people experiencing homelessness with food insecurity. Mayor and council can provide supports available to them and ensure these supports are used in the most efficient way. Peachland is a tiny community and generously supports many programs and initiatives with their time, money, and their hearts. This problem is across all communities in the country not only Peachland.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows on Highway 97 and road infrastructure in Peachland?

C:

Traffic flow and road infrastructure need to be addressed. Putting it as a priority locally and working collaboratively together with our counterparts within the provincial and federal governments. Traffic lights on both ends of the town on Highway 97, enforcing speed limits within the community, and left turning lanes from the highway would be a start not to mention shoulders on many local roads like Princeton Ave.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

Ogopogo who is always eluding his paparazzi is my favourite celebrity.

