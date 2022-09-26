Peachland Votes 2022: Moira Goodman

Moira Goodman – Council candidate
A:
Mayor and council need to manage growth in a thoughtful sustainable way that is beneficial and purposeful. I would expect the growth would maintain the beauty, and sensitive concerns of our watershed, surrounding areas as well as our view corridors and green spaces not only for us but also for the many species we share this land with.
B:
Mayor and council can collectively think of creative ways to support people experiencing homelessness, perhaps by creating more employment opportunities in Peachland. We have a wellness centre and they do a wonderful job in providing resources helping those in need to access programs. We also have a food bank that does a phenomenal job of assisting people and families as well as people experiencing homelessness with food insecurity. Mayor and council can provide supports available to them and ensure these supports are used in the most efficient way. Peachland is a tiny community and generously supports many programs and initiatives with their time, money, and their hearts. This problem is across all communities in the country not only Peachland.
C:
Traffic flow and road infrastructure need to be addressed. Putting it as a priority locally and working collaboratively together with our counterparts within the provincial and federal governments. Traffic lights on both ends of the town on Highway 97, enforcing speed limits within the community, and left turning lanes from the highway would be a start not to mention shoulders on many local roads like Princeton Ave.
D:
Ogopogo who is always eluding his paparazzi is my favourite celebrity.
