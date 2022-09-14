Peachland Votes 2022: Nick Walsh

WestK News is asking municipal candidates their thoughts on various community isuses

WestK News is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Nick Walsh – Candidate for councillor

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in the district?

Council should manage growth by finding ways to include the opinions and desires of its citizens, then charting a growth plan that is open, transparent, accountable, affordable, and supported by the population! This will require a new mayor and new blood in council.

In your view, what is councils’ responsibility in helping to provide attainable, affordable housing for Peachland residents?

Affordable housing is a must! That said, Peachland has some good affordable housing and needs more. But… what is affordable housing if you live here and work in Vernon? Or Kelowna? It’s no longer affordable. So this is a double-edged sword. We need jobs for people at the same time. New and fresh minds focused on this task will bring new opportunities for everyone.

What steps do you think council could take to address traffic flows on Highway 97 as well as road infrastructure in Peachland?

Addressing the flow of traffic on Highway 97 will require a close relationship with the provincial government. The province walked away from us because we didn’t manage that relationship well. We were focused on an AGENDA and not on “what is possible.” We need a revitalized council that can reopen a constructive dialogue with the province.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

My favourite Okanagan celebrity would have to be Mike Reno. Not only was the lead singer and co-songwriter of Loverboy, but he is a long-time friend of my wife’s son.

